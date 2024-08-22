Maharashtra: ACB apprehends female education officer accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) A female superintendent and education officer from Maharashtra’s Dhule district has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from two special teachers, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Minakshi Bhaurao Giri was deputed as the superintendent of payments and provident fund at the Zilla Parishad office in the district, the official said.

ACB apprehended her on Tuesday while accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from two special teachers to release their pending payments following the implementation of the seventh pay commission, he said. PTI DC NR