Maharashtra: ACB nabs Jalna civic chief while accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe

Jalna, Oct 17 (PTI) Jalna Municipal Corporation chief Santosh Khandekar has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a contractor, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said.

According to ACB Superintendent of Police Madhuri Kangane, Khandekar was taken into custody on Thursday night after he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, the official said.

Following the arrest, an ACB team searched his government bungalow, which continued late into the night, the official added.

ACB officers refrained from sharing further details, stating the operation was still in progress.

Khandekar, who earlier served as chief officer of the erstwhile Jalna Municipal Council, was promoted as commissioner in 2023 after the council was upgraded to a municipal corporation.

Several citizens and social activists burst crackers outside the ACB office after the news of Khandekar's arrest started making the rounds on social media. PTI COR BNM NR