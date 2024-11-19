Maharashtra agrarian distress story told in soyabean, cotton crops: Jairam Ramesh slams Mahayuti

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the story of Maharashtra's agrarian distress is told in the crops of soyabean and cotton which are being procured below the minimum support price (MSP) due to the Mahayuti government's reluctance to follow up on its procurement promises.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the MVA has guaranteed legal status to MSP and a price of Rs 7,000 per quintal of soyabean.

"A tale of Maharashtra's agrarian distress, told in two crops - Soyabean: Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis promised Rs 6,000 per quintal of soyabean in 2013, and announced an MSP Rs 4,892 MSP this year. Currently, soybean is being sold at Rs 3200 to Rs 4,200 per quintal," he said.

Talking about cotton, Ramesh said during the MVA government, cotton used to fetch Rs 12,000 to Rs 12,500 per quintal. Today, the same cotton is being sold at throwaway prices, causing massive losses to farmers, Ramesh said.

"This is the result of the Mahayuti government's reluctance to follow through on its procurement promises and the BJP's reluctance to give legal status to MSP," the Congress leader said.

In contrast, he said, the MVA has guaranteed legal status to MSP, prices set by the Swaminathan Commission's formula of one-and-a-half times the comprehensive cost of cultivation and a price of Rs 7,000 per quintal of soyabean. It is clear which way the farmers of Maharashtra will vote, Ramesh said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Ramesh's remarks come a day before the voting for Maharashtra assembly elections. Counting of votes will take place on November 23.