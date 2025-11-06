Maharashtra agri dept denies farmer's claim of getting Rs 6 for crop losses; says it is not govt aid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra agriculture department on Thursday denied the claim made by a farmer from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district that he received just Rs 6 aid for crop losses, as it clarified that the amount was not paid by the government.

The department said it found out that the single-digit amount was actually interest that got credited to the farmer's bank account.

District agriculture department official P R Deshmukh said in a statement that the Rs 6 amount was not paid by the government - neither as compensation for crop insurance scheme nor under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) - but got credited into his bank as interest.

The farmer, Digambar Sudhakar Tagde, a resident of Dawarwadi village in Paithan taluka in the district, on Wednesday told reporters that he received a message that Rs 6 were credited to his bank account.

He had also said, "The government should be ashamed of paying so little. This amount is not even sufficient to buy me a cup of tea. The government has played a big joke on the farmers." People have been waiting for compensation (for crop losses) for the last two months, while the government is transferring "such amounts", he had alleged.

He was speaking to reporters during Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Nandar village in Paithan to interact with farmers, who have suffered crop losses in the wake of heavy rains and flooding. PTI AW NP