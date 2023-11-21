Maharashtra agricultural prices panel chairman Patel gets Cabinet minister status

Latur/Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Maharashtra's agricultural costs and prices commission chairman Pasha Patel has been given the status of a Cabinet minister by the state government, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Patel, a veteran farmer leader and former MLC of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been accorded the status of a Cabinet minister as head of the commission, said a government resolution (GR) issued by the agriculture department in Mumbai.

Patel, who hails from Latur district in central Maharashtra, was reappointed chairman of the State Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices for a fresh term on October 18, 2023. The former legislator was first appointed to the post in 2017 and enjoyed the status of a Minister of State.

The government-appointed panel is mandated to recommend remunerative prices for agricultural commodities.

Reacting to his elevation, Patel said, "I will use my post for the welfare of farmers and to put forward farming-related issues." PTI COR/ND RSY