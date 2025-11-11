Maharashtra agriculture dept gets new logo and slogan after 38 years

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra Agriculture Ministry unveiled its new logo and slogan on Tuesday, marking the department's first visual identity revamp in 38 years.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the emblem in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne.

An open competition was organised to invite ideas for the new design and slogan- "Sashwat Sheti, Samruddha Shetkari" (Sustainable Farming, Prosperous Farmer)- which received 761 entries for logos and 949 for slogans.

Bharne said the new emblem represents the strength of farmers, technological advancement, and eco-friendly development in the agriculture sector.

"This logo is not just a symbol, but the modern face of Maharashtra's agriculture. It marks the beginning of a new era of agricultural thought," he said.

The minister informed that the existing emblem had been in use for nearly four decades. With significant changes in technology, mechanisation, natural farming, climate conditions, and production methods, the department decided to update its visual and communication identity.

After a thorough evaluation of creative entries by a committee formed under the Agriculture Commissioner, the final emblem and slogan were approved by the department on November 7.

The logo, designed by Virendra Bhaidas Patil of Bhusawal, and the slogan by Siddhi Bharat Desai of Parbhani, were selected as winners. They were felicitated at the ceremony.

"The new logo and slogan will henceforth be used across all official communication and activities of the Agriculture Department", Bharne added.