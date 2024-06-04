Maharashtra: AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel trails in Aurangabad LS seat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP from Maharashtra's Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, Imtiaz Jaleel, was trailing behind his Shiv Sena rival Sandipan Bhumre by more than 36,000 votes, as per the latest EC data.

Bhumre has so far got 2,62,664 votes, while Jaleel got 2,25,735 votes.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire was at the third place with 1,65,273 votes, the official said.

A total of 38 candidates contested the election from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Counting of votes was underway for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. PTI AW GK