Maharashtra: AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel leads in Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate from Maharashtra's Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, Imtiaz Jaleel, was leading over his rivals after the first round of counting, an official said on Tuesday.

Sitting MP Jaleel so far bagged 19,745 votes, while Sandipan Bhumre of the Shiv Sena got 16,407 votes.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire was at the third place with 11,429 votes, the official said.

A total of 38 candidates contested the election from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. PTI AW GK