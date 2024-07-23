Maharashtra: Alert sounded on banks of Surya river as water to be released from dam

Palghar, Jul 23 (PTI) Villages on the banks of the Surya river in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been put on alert as three gates of the Dhamni dam are to be opened on Wednesday, an official said.

The district is receiving heavy showers for the last few days.

As much as 93.09 cumecs of water will be discharged from the dam, he said.

Care is being taken to release water gradually so that the level will not rise much, but tehsildars and block development officers of Vikramgad, Dahanu and Palghar have been asked to alert the villagers residing on the banks of the river, he said. PTI COR KRK