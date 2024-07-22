Maharashtra: Amid heavy rainfall prediction, holiday for schools in parts of Vidarbha and Raigad

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) In view of the heavy rainfall warning, the administration has declared a holiday for schools on Monday in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in Vidarbha region and four tehsils in Raigad district in the coastal belt of Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha region on Monday and advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary.

Heavy rains lashed Nagpur city and parts of the district on Saturday morning, disrupting normal life as water entered low-lying areas, prompting the authorities to move people to safer places.

Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai received copious rains on Saturday and Sunday, prompting district collector Kishan Jawale to issue an order declaring a holiday for government and private schools in Mangaon, Karjat, Poladpur and Mahad tehsils on Monday.

The order asked teachers and other non-teaching staff to report to schools and help the administration in relief and rescue operations necessitated by heavy rains over the last few days in Raigad district.

As several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region, received significant rainfall, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday directed officials to be on high alert.

The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police etc should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, Shinde said.

Accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required, he said, adding that food, medicine and relief material stocks should be maintained in appropriate quantity and temporary shelter camps must be made for people and animals.