Maharashtra: Amid water shortage, Ellora Caves, other monuments dependent on tanker supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 30 (PTI) The world famous Ellora Caves and various other monuments in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been dependent on tankers for supply of water amid its shortage due to less rains last monsoon, officials said.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received 527.10 mm rainfall in the last monsoon season, as compared to the average rainfall of 637.50 mm for the period, a revenue official here said.

The rainfall was less than expected. As a result, water sources have gone dry in the premises of some monuments like the Ellora Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Bibi Ka Maqbara and the Aurangabad Caves, which attract a large number of tourists, an ASI official said on Tuesday.

The monuments, coming under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and are now dependent on tankers for water supply, he said.

"The Ellora Caves complex requires two water tankers every day for drinking, gardening and washing purposes," the official said.

"We are procuring at least two tankers of 5,000 litres each for the Bibi Ka Maqbara and one tanker every alternate day at the Aurangabad Caves where the water sources dried up last November," he said.

Sometimes, a third water tanker is also required at the Bibi Ka Maqbara if the tourist footfall increases, the official said.

"A separate tank has been connected to a purification system there. We fill up the tank and use its water for visitors," he said. PTI AW GK