Maharashtra ANTF busts three mephedrone units in Bengaluru; 4 held with drugs worth Rs 55 cr

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) busted three mephedrone manufacturing units in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, leading to the arrest of four persons and seizure of contraband worth Rs 55.88 crore, a police official said on Saturday.

The chain of events began on December 21 when the Konkan unit of ANTF conducted a raid in Vashi in Navi Mumbai and arrested one Abdul Qadir Rashid Shaikh along with 1.488 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1.48 crore, he said.

"He led the probe team to accused Prashant Yallappa Patil, a resident of Belgaum, who is the key person linked to the manufacture of mephedrone at three units in Bengaluru. In an operation monitored by ANTF chief Sharda Raut and superintendent M M Makandar, a team arrested Suraj Ramesh Yadav and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi after conducting raids at these units," he said.

"Yadav and Bishnoi, both from Rajasthan, have confessed to preparing synthetic drugs at these units. We seized 4.10 kilograms of mephedrone, 17 kilograms of liquid mephedrone as well as items used in the manufacture of the contraband. The total value of all seized items is Rs 55.88 crore," the official added.

The drugs from these units were allegedly supplied in various states, with the accused investing the proceeds of crime in buying real estate in the Karnataka capital, he informed citing the probe.

"Apart from arrested accused Shaikh, Patil, Yadav and Bishnoi, we are making all out efforts to nab two key persons in this drug network, " the official said.