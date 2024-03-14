Maharashtra approves building guest house in Valley, J-K admin identifies 2.5 acres in Budgam

Mumbai/Srinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a proposal to construct a Maharashtra Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir, clearing the decks for the first state-run guest house to come up in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Union Territory administration's Revenue department has identified land measuring 20 kanals (about 2.5 acres) in the Ichgam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, close to the Srinagar airport, for the guest house, officials in the Valley said on Thursday.

The sanction was accorded after the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the purchase of 2.5 acres to construct the guest house.

The approval is subject to the payment of Rs 8.16 crore.

The proposal for constructing the guest house was made in the Maharashtra budget during the previous session of the assembly.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of Shamilat Deh (Mehfooz Kahcharie) land measuring 20 kanals under Survey No 576 min situated at estate Ichgam, Budgam, in favour of Maharashtra state in terms of Rule 310 of General Financial Rules, 2017, on payment of transfer value of Rs 8.16 crore, which is Rs 40.80 lakh per kanal for construction of Maharshtra Bhawan," according to an official note of the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue department.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last year requested Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for a land parcel to construct a Maharashtra Bhawan to provide accommodations and facilities for tourists and officials from the state visiting the Valley.

The Maharashtra government said in a statement that the Public Works department has drafted a proposal to acquire the 2.5 acres for Rs 8.16 crore and added that the guest house would offer affordable accommodation for tourists visiting the Valley.

However, asked about Maharashtra becoming the first state to build a government-run guest house in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, officials in Mumbai said they were not aware of it.

The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 77 crore for constructing two state guest houses in Kashmir and Ayodhya. PTI SSB MIJ ND SZM