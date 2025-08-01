Maharashtra approves Modern Pharmacology course for homoeopaths: Govt

New Delhi: One-year certificate course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) has been approved by the Maharashtra government for registered Homoeopathic practitioners, allowing them to provide allopathic treatment to patients only when needed, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

She was responding to a question on whether a State Medical Council has proposed to permit Homoeopaths to practice allopathy with a one-year bridge course in pharmacology.

Patel, in a written reply, said that the Maharashtra government has approved a one-year Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) for Registered Homoeopathic Practitioners. This will allow them to provide allopathic treatment to patients only when it is needed and to the extent of learning through the CCMP course.

This was done with a view to strengthening health services in rural and remote areas of the state.

"Maharashtra Medical Council have to keep a separate register for practitioners who have completed CCMP. The practitioner also has to be registered in the Homoeopathy Council, " Patel said in her written reply.