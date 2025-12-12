Maharashtra Assembly clears amendment to Agricultural Produce Marketing Act

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday approved amendments to the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963 to enable effective implementation of the 'e-NAM' scheme and to establish a national market platform aimed at ensuring fair prices for farmers.

During a prolonged discussion, members from both the treasury and opposition said the agriculture and marketing departments must work in coordination to ensure that legislative changes remain practical.

Independent legislator Sharad Sonawane said the direct marketing law had become "irrelevant after 30 years" and cautioned that the new provisions should not meet the same fate.

Karvir MLA Chandradeep Narke sought clarity on the future role of small market committees known for handling specific commodities, asking how they would fit into the national market framework.

Members also said the law must clearly specify the level at which farmers can seek redress in cases of fraud or irregularities in trading and the time frame for delivering such decisions.

BJP legislators Randhir Savarkar and Sameer Kunawar suggested increasing the number of farmer members on the national market committee from four to five. The bill was moved with this and other minor amendments.

The bill was also cleared by the Legislative Council later in the day. PTI ND KRK