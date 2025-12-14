Maharashtra assembly, council adjourned; next session of legislature proposed for Feb 23

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra assembly and council were adjourned on Sunday at the end of the Winter session.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and council chairperson Ram Shinde said the next session of the legislature will begin on February 23 next year.

During the seven-day Winter session in Nagpur, the Lower House functioned for 72 hours and 35 minutes, with a daily average of 10.22 hours, while only 10 minutes were wasted, Narwekar said, adding that 16 of the 18 bills tabled in the assembly were cleared.

Legislative council chairperson Shinde said the Upper House functioned for 48 hours and 16 minutes, with a daily average of 6 hours and 53 minutes.

The budget session of the state legislature will be held in February. PTI ND CLS GK BNM