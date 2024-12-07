Maharashtra assembly: Members take oath in Marathi, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu and Sindhi

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Saturday witnessed the country's famed linguistic diversity with 200 newly-elected members taking oath as MLAs in Marathi, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu and Sindhi.

Of the 200 members, 190 took oath in Marathi.

Seven MLAs, all from the BJP --- Girish Mahajan, Seema Hire, Prashant Thakur, Sudhir Gadgil, Nitesh Rane, Pratap Adsad and Ram Kadam --- took oath in Sanskrit. Mahajan took oath in Sanskrit for the seventh time.

Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi took oath in Hindi, while Mufti Mohammad Khalique of the All Indian Majlid e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) took it in Urdu.

BJP's Kumar Ailani took oath in Sindhi. PTI PR BNM