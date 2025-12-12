Maharashtra Assembly passes bill to grant free police protection in farm road disputes

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Friday unanimously passed the Mamlatdar Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025, paving the way for quicker disposal of disputes related to farm roads and rights of way, and enabling free police protection for farmers seeking enforcement of Mamlatdar orders.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule moved the bill.

The state government said the new provisions would also streamline notice delivery, a common cause of delay under the Mamlatdar Courts Act, 1906. Incomplete addresses and refusal to accept notices slowed proceedings, and with the insertion of section 14A, notices may now be served by post or email.

If these modes fail, notices may be affixed in the concerned village or a public place.

The amendment to section 21 mandates free police protection to an applicant farmer if the party obstructing a farm road or right of way fails to comply with the Mamlatdar's (revenue official) order. Officials said this would remove long-standing enforcement hurdles.