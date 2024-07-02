Maharashtra assembly passes resolution congratulating Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup win

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024.

The resolution, moved by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, was adopted unanimously.

"The cricket team has brought laurels for the nation, and we wish them well for the future," Narwekar said.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the nail-biting final match on June 29. PTI MR ARU