Maharashtra assembly passes supplementary demands of Rs 33.7k cr; Ladki Bahin scheme gets Rs 1.4k cr

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra assembly on Friday passed supplementary demands of Rs 33,788.40 crore, including a provision of Rs 1400 crore for the state government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Advertisment

The supplementary demands, which were tabled in the assembly on Monday by minister Uday Samant, was passed in the Lower House after a debate.

In the last budget, the state government had provisioned Rs 46,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which more than 2.5 crore women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1500 as monthly aid.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said this monthly aid would be raised to Rs 2100.

Advertisment

The supplementary demands include a provision of Rs 36 crore for the construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort in Malwan in Sindhudurg district.

A provision of Rs 1,204 crore has been made to provide margin money loan to eligible sugar cooperative factories.

The state government's Mukhyamantri Baliraja scheme under which farmers get free electricity has been provided Rs 3050 crore.

Advertisment

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been allocated Rs 7490 crore, a sum of Rs 4112 crore has been provisioned for the Industry, Power and Labour departments, while the Urban Development department has got Rs 2774 crore.

A sum of Rs 2007 crore has been earmarked for the Rural Development department, while the Tribal Development department has been given Rs 1830 crore.

Supplementary demands are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocations. PTI MR BNM