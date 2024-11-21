Maharashtra assembly polls: 20 constituencies in Marathwada log over 70 pc voter turnout

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Twenty out of the total 46 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have recorded more than 70 per cent voting in the state polls, the official figures showed.

Out of these 20 seats, 17 were currently represented by the legislators belonging to the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly were held on Wednesday. As per the provisional figures provided by the Election Commission, an estimated 65 per cent voting was recorded in the state.

The average voter turnout in Marathwada was 69.65 per cent.

The region's highest voter turnout of 80 per cent was recorded in the Sillod assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, while the Nanded North constituency saw the lowest voting of 56.65 per cent, as per the figures.

The Marathwada region comprises eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani.

The assembly seats which recorded more than 70 per cent voting are as follows: Sillod (80.0), Ghansawangi (77.06), Bhokardan (77.2), Paithan (76.05), Bhokar (75.01), Badnapur (74.6), Gangapur (73.45), Jintur (73.28), Vaijapur (73.21), Kalamnuri (73.15), Gevrai (72.66), Vasmat (72.30), Gangakhed (72.01), Parli (72.0), Ashti (71.43), Phulambri (71.99), Hadgaon (70.40), Partur (70.12), Kinwat (70.05) and Pathri (70.02). PTI AW NP