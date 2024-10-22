Maharashtra assembly polls: 57 candidates file nomination papers on Day 1

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) As many as 57 candidates filed nomination papers on Tuesday, the first day of the exercise for the November 20 assembly polls in Maharashtra, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
The Nawapur constituency in Nandurbar district saw four nominations, followed by three in Khed Alandi and Shevagoan in Pune and Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) districts, respectively, according to data shared by the EC.
Of the half a dozen major parties that make up the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), only the BJP has declared its first list which carries names of 99 candidates.
The nomination process ends on October 29 and papers of candidates will be scrutinised the next day. The last day to withdraw nomination papers is November 4.
Polling for the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI PR RSY