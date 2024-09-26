Maharashtra assembly polls: Congress receives 1,633 applications from ticket aspirants

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Congress has received 1,633 applications from Maharashtra assembly poll ticket aspirants while the figure is 1,338 for its MVA ally Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in November.

The Congress received 485 applications from Vidarbha, 325 from Marathwada, 303 in western Maharashtra, 256 from Mumbai, 141 from north Maharashtra and 123 in Konkan, sources said.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) got 38 applications for Deolali seat in Nashik district, sources added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut said his party workers from 210 constituencies had sought tickets.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi had won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while one seat went to a Congress rebel. The Congress led in the state with 13 wins. PTI MR BNM