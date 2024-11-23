Maharashtra election results: Mahayuti set to touches 200-mark

Mumbai: The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi appeared stumbling, with its candidates leading in 49 seats, as per the early trends.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 111 seats, Shiv Sena in 58 and NCP in 35 seats.

In the MVA, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates were leading in 9 seats, and Congress and and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 20 and 18 seats.

Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 8 am Saturday, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.