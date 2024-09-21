Maharashtra assembly polls to influence country's political landscape: Satya Pal Malik

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Satya Pal Malik, the last governor of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, said on Saturday that the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra will significantly influence the political landscape of the country.

Speaking at a civil society event in Mumbai, Malik, who played a crucial role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, asserted that the results of the Maharashtra polls would serve as "the last nail in the BJP's coffin." Malik's remarks came during an event attended by notable political figures, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi.

"Maharashtra will give direction to the country (after the assembly polls)," Malik said.

He criticised the central government for delaying elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, suggesting it stemmed from fears of losing to opposition parties.

In his analysis of the political dynamics, Malik predicted that Congress could secure around 60 seats in Haryana, while the BJP might only achieve about 20.

Furthermore, Malik reiterated his call for a comprehensive investigation into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

"I demand a probe into the Pulwama attack to reveal how our soldiers died and who was responsible. Not a single individual has faced consequences for this tragedy," he stated.

Malik, who has served as governor in five different states, claimed he faced harassment from the central government, noting he was transferred five times during his tenure.

He alleged that his security was withdrawn despite threats and that he was denied accommodation. Additionally, he accused the government of misusing central agencies against him.

A vocal critic of the current administration, Malik remarked that the BJP politicised the Pulwama incident from the third day after the attack, urging voters to remember the martyrs while casting their ballots.

The BJP has contested Malik's assertions, arguing that he had the authority to act during his governorship, which lasted from February to October of that year.

Malik also expressed his concerns regarding the government's handling of the farmers' protests near Delhi, claiming he was prepared to resign over the issue but was dissuaded by a Union Minister.

He criticised the government for failing to implement the promised Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, raising alarm about the ongoing struggles faced by the agricultural community.

As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, Malik's statements signal the heightened political tensions and the stakes involved for all parties.