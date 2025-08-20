Maharashtra assembly polls voter data row: Psephologist Sanjay Kumar booked

Nagpur, Aug 20 (PTI) Nagpur district police on Wednesday registered an FIR against psephologist Sanjay Kumar on charges of "false statement in connection with an election" after he alleged a rise in voter numbers in two assembly segments in Maharashtra polls compared to the 2024 general elections.

Kumar's post had claimed a significant increase in voter numbers in two assembly seats compared to the 2024 general elections, which were held nearly six months apart. He later deleted it on Tuesday and in another post, apologised for posting "erroneous data" on the microblogging platform.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on a complaint lodged by the tehsildar of Ramtek, a senior police officer told PTI.

He was booked under sections 175 (False statement in connection with an election), 353 (1) B (Statements conducting to public mischief), 212 (providing false information to a public servant), and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. PTI CLS NSK