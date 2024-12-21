Maharashtra assembly prorogued, budget session from March 3

Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative assembly was prorogued on Saturday after the end of the winter session.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence in Mumbai on March 3.

The prorogation order issued by Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan was read out by Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The six-day winter session witnessed uproar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, violence in Parbhani city in central Maharashtra over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution, and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed. PTI MR NSK