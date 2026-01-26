Maharashtra at forefront in attracting FDI, trusted destination for global investors: Guv

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday said the state has consistently remained at the forefront in attracting foreign direct investment, emerging as a trusted destination for global investors.

The governor, in his address on Republic Day, said that Maharashtra has set a clear and ambitious goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy and is progressing resolutely towards becoming the leading state in the country.

"Maharashtra is the leading state in the country in roads, railways, ports, energy, and digital connectivity. It plays a leadership role at the national level in agriculture, industry, trade, and transport. Mumbai has played a decisive role in the economic development of the state," Devvrat said.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, connects India to the global economy, he said.

He pointed out that Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are emerging as centres of education, industry, information technology, and innovation, accelerating Maharashtra's balanced and inclusive development.

Maharashtra is also a leading state in cybersecurity in the digital era, he said, adding that enterprising and hardworking citizens are the state's greatest strength.

He further said that Maharashtra is a powerful engine of India's economic growth, and its 'sant parampara' (tradition of saints), social awareness, and rich cultural heritage define its unique identity.

Owing to its geographical and strategic advantages, the state is exceptionally well-suited for industrial development, and robust infrastructure, skilled human resources, and stable policies have made it the preferred destination for investors, the governor said.

"Along with India, Maharashtra too is progressing rapidly towards development, good governance, and self-reliance. Through the collective efforts of the government and society, the resolve of an Atmanirbhar Maharashtra is taking shape," Devvrat said.

The success of democracy rests on a strong bond of trust between the government and people, he said, calling for strengthening democracy through unity, fraternity and active citizen participation.

"India's democratic system is not only the largest in the world but also one of the most enriched and value-based. Our governance structure is three-tiered at the Centre, the state, and the local self-government levels. The purpose of this decentralised structure is not the concentration of power, but the delivery of services to the last citizen," he said.

Democracy is not a concept borrowed from outside; it is deeply rooted in India's civilisational ethos, he said.

The governor said that centuries before Europe's Magna Carta, Guru Basaveshwara established the 'Anubhava Mantapa' as a forum for democratic deliberation, and it was a platform for discussions on social, economic, and political issues, and is therefore, regarded as India's first parliament.

"Republic Day reminds us of the greatness of our Constitution. It is a day to express our gratitude to the chief architect of the Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and all members of the Constituent Assembly for their invaluable contribution," he said.

Devvrat said that while dedicating the Constitution to the nation, Dr Ambedkar had observed that although India had attained political independence, liberation from social inequalities was equally essential. Hence, the Constitution provides not only political equality but also social and economic justice.

Dr Ambedkar emphasised that fraternity is indispensable to sustain liberty and equality. Differences of opinion may exist, but as long as the spirit of fraternity endures, democracy remains strong and vibrant, he said. PTI MR ARU