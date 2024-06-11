Maharashtra ATS arrested 4 Bangladeshis for using forged documents to get Indian passports

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for using forged documents to get Indian passports, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Juhu unit of the ATS recently arrested Riyaz Hussain Shaikh (33), Sultan Siddhiaue Shaikh (54), Ibrahim Shafiulla Shaikh (44), and Faruque Usmangani Shaikh (39), the official said.

The accused, natives of Bangladesh, lived in different parts of the city. They had entered the country illegally several years ago, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused used forged documents stating they were residents of Surat, Gujarat, to obtain Indian passports, the official said.

Apart from those arrested, it has come to light that five more persons had similarly obtained passports, and one of them travelled to Saudi Arabia for work, he said.

The probe also revealed that some of the men voted in the recent elections with the help of these passports, he said.

The official said the arrested accused have been remanded in police custody, and a probe is underway to find out if they were involved in terror-related activities. PTI DC ARU