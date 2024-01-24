Maharashtra ATS arrests 32-year-old Nashik engineer for 'funding and supporting ISIS'

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Nashik city for allegedly supporting and funding proscribed terror organisation ISIS, an official said With the arrest, the Maharashtra ATS has unearthed "international links to ISIS support and funding", he said.

According to the official, the engineer runs an import-export business in Nashik city, around 200km from Mumbai, and investigations have revealed he had transferred funds to the global terrorist group, also called Islamic State, three times.

Some associates of the accused are being probed across multiple states, he said without providing further details. PTI DC RSY