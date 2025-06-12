Maharashtra ATS arrests two persons from Dombivali with firearms, bullets

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Two persons were arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad from Dombivali in neighbouring Thane district allegedly with four country-made firearms, 35 live cartridges as well as two magazines cumulatively worth Rs 7.5 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The first arrest was of a 35-year-old man from Mahatma Gandhi Road there, from whom three country-made firearms and 35 live cartridges were seized, the ATS official said.

"A case was registered at Kalachwoki ATS police station. His interrogation led to the arrest of one more person. We seized a country-made firearm from this person as well," the official informed. PTI DC BNM