Maharashtra ATS conducts raids in two districts over suspected terror activities

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched a massive search operation at multiple locations in Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar districts, and detained several suspects for inquiry following a tip-off about terror-linked activities, officials said on Sunday.

The ATS combed more than 20 locations in the two districts in the raids launched around midnight and has rounded up over a dozen suspects, they said.

Based on specific intelligence about the radicalisation of youths in the state, the ATS, along with district police teams, launched operations in Pusad and Umarkhed cities in Yavatmal, a senior police official said.

Searches are underway at 14 locations, including homes, offices, and other places connected to the suspects, the official said, adding that the teams have seized objectionable documents, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and examined CCTV footage.

The ATS has recovered incriminating documents during the searches, he said.

The official said that the suspects were being interrogated, and no one has been arrested.

A large number of police officers and staff have been deployed for this operation, he said.

Similar raids took place at seven locations in Ahilyanagar district of central Maharashtra, and police have recovered incriminating materials from the suspects, the official said.

The suspects are being interrogated, he said, adding that the operation is ongoing. PTI DC ARU