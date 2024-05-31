Maharashtra attracts highest FDI for second consecutive year: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state has attracted the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country for the second consecutive year.

Quoting a latest report from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Fadnavis said that after becoming number one in attracting FDI in 2022-23, Maharashtra repeated the feat in 2023-24.

As per the data released by DPIIT on May 30, he said, Maharashtra has received more FDI this time than last year. “It takes courage to walk the talk, act and prove yourself; but mere jabbering takes no courage,” he said in a post on X.

The deputy CM said in the financial year 2022-23, the state received FDI worth Rs 1,18,422 crore, while it jumped to Rs 1,25,101 crore in 2023-24.

The investment in this financial year is more than double the total investment received by Gujarat, and more than the combined sum of second-ranked Gujarat and third-ranked Karnataka, he claimed.

Maharashtra, which lagged behind in attracting investment during MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) tenure, has once again risen to top position for two consecutive years, he said.

The DPIIT report, shared by Fadnavis on X, says Maharashtra received Rs 1,14,964 crore foreign investment in 2021-22, while Karnataka got Rs 1,63,795 crore. PTI MR MVG NR