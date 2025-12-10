Maharashtra averages 1,369 dog bites every day in last six years

Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Maharashtra has witnessed over 30 lakh cases of dog bites in the last six years, an alarming figure that averages to approximately 1,369 such incidents every day across the state.

While admitting that there has been a significant increase in dog bite cases both in rural and urban parts of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the state assembly on Wednesday that besides these cases, as many as 30 people have died due to rabies between 2021 and 2023.

Shinde was responding to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Prabhu, who expressed concern over the increase in stray dogs in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Kalyan-Dombivli.

"Maharashtra has recorded more than 30 lakh cases of dog bites in the last six years, while 30 persons died of rabies between 2021 and 2023," Shinde said.

Replying to another question, Shinde said the local bodies have been instructed to intensify animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes in line with the Supreme Court's directions issued in August 2024.

The urban development department issued instructions to all civic bodies on November 14, while similar directions were given to rural local bodies on November 27.

Shinde further said that the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, were being implemented across the state following government orders issued in March this year.

On compensation to the families of those who died due to rabies and on delays in controlling the stray dog population, the deputy chief minister said the matter does not arise at present. PTI ND SKL GK