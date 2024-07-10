Maharashtra bags Best Agriculture State award

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Maharashtra was on Wednesday conferred with the Best Agriculture State Award for 2024 by Agriculture Today Group.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received the award at the hands of Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari here.

"As a farmer's son, it gives me immense pleasure to receive this award on behalf of lakhs of farmers from Maharashtra. Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of every revolution, be it the Industrial Revolution or the Green, the White or even the Information and Broadcasting Revolution. And today, the state is once again leading the Green Gold Revolution," Shinde said.

The honour, conferred during the 15th Agriculture Leadership Awards function, was in recognition of Maharashtra's efforts to promote bamboo cultivation to mitigate the effects of climate change, Chouhan said.

He lauded the Maharashtra government for increasing the financial assistance provided under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and for providing crop insurance to farmers at a premium of Re. 1. PTI SKU AS AS