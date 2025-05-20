Maharashtra Bar Council seeks action against errant officers for protocol lapse during CJI visit

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa on Tuesday sought action against errant officials for the protocol lapse during Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai's first visit to Mumbai on May 18 after taking oath.

A resolution to this effect was passed by the council in Mumbai even as a Supreme Court release quoted CJI Gavai as saying on Tuesday that the lapse was a "trivial issue" and should not be blown out of proportion and the matter should be given "quietus".

The release issued in New Delhi maintained everyone concerned had expressed regret over the episode.

On May 18, the CJI, who hails from Maharashtra's Amravati district, was in Mumbai for a felicitation programme organised by the council, which serves as the governing body for legal practitioners in the state and adjoining Goa.

Towards the end of his speech at the function, the CJI expressed displeasure over the absence of Maharashtra chief secretary, director general of police or the Mumbai police commissioner to receive him at the airport during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top judicial post.

Hours after the remarks, all three top officials were present at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of social reformer and chief Constitution framer Dr B R Ambedkar at Dadar, when the CJI visited the site to pay his obeisance.

In its resolution passed on Tuesday, the council "strongly condemned" the act of officials concerned not welcoming and receiving the CJI at the Mumbai airport as per the established protocol.

"It is resolved that appropriate action be taken against the erring officers for not paying respect to the Chief Justice of India," it maintained.

The resolution added a letter would be sent to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and also the Bombay High Court seeking action against the erring officers of the Registrar General of the HC who, it said, are responsible for the lapse.

The council sought action against them within a month.

On Monday, Maharashtra Cabinet minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he personally phoned and apologized to the CJI.

Bawankule, who is also the state BJP president, said top government officials could not reach on time to receive the CJI as per protocol and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken cognizance of the incident. PTI SP RSY