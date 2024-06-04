Maharashtra: BJP, allies leading in 20 seats, MVA ahead in 27

Mumbai: The NDA appeared falling significantly short of its target of bagging 45-plus of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, going by the latest trends in counting of votes.

The BJP was leading in 12 seats and allies Shiv Sena in 7 and NCP in 1 constituency as per the latest trends.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) seemed to be faring rather well, leading in 27 seats.

A Congressman turned independent was leading in Sangli seat.

While the Congress was leading in 11, Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading in 9 and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) was ahead in 7 seats as of 1 pm on Tuesday as the counting of votes, which began at 8 am, progressed.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 23 seats while its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP had bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat.

The BJP-led NDA had set the bar high this time with a target to win 45 plus constituencies in Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, a total of 35 MPs who won in 2019 were renominated for the 2024 elections. However, 19 of these MPs are now trailing. The BJP is worst-hit, with 12 of its 17 renominated MPs trailing. The Shiv Sena had renominated eight MPs, of which 5 are trailing.