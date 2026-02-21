Maharashtra: BJP and Shiv Sena workers protest against Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Activists of the BJP and Shiv Sena staged demonstrations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday in response to the Youth Congress's protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske demanded the registration of a sedition case against Gandhi for his frequent "anti-national" statements and for obstructing the functioning of Parliament.

BJP workers waved black flags at Gandhi's car at Mulund toll plaza when he was headed to Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district to appear before a court in the 2014 defamation case filed against him by an RSS activist.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements for Gandhi's visit to prevent any confrontation between workers of the ruling and Opposition parties.

Protesters alleged that Gandhi consistently opposes the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of tarnishing the country's image.

"Rahul Gandhi continuously opposes whatever the Prime Minister does. Even on issues concerning the nation. The Youth Congress workers raised slogans at the AI Summit, maligning India's image. That is why we protested against him," a BJP supporter said.

A day earlier, a group of Indian Youth Congress workers staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding t-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them.

Separately, the Thane district unit of the Sena staged a “jode maro” protest at the busy Tembhi Naka area and raised slogans against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "Our country is moving confidently on the path of progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. While the world was witnessing India's technological prowess at the AI Summit, Congress workers chose to embarrass the nation by protesting shirtless against the India-US trade agreement. This act was a deliberate attempt to sabotage India's global image," party MP Mhaske told reporters.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi's mental state was "deteriorating" due to his consistent opposition to the country's progress on domestic and foreign forums.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi is in Bhiwandi for a court hearing. He should divert his fleet towards Thane. On the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, we have already booked a bed for him at the Thane Mental Hospital for 'good treatment'," Mhaske added.

He further demanded that the authorities take stern legal action against Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi has been making anti-national statements and obstructing the functioning of Parliament. It is high time a case of sedition is registered against him for trying to halt the country's progress," the Shiv Sena leader said. PTI ND COR ARU NSK