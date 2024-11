Nagpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule won from Kampthi seat in Nagpur district by a margin of 40,946 votes.

He defeated Congress' Suresh Bhoyar in the assembly polls, results of which were announced on Saturday.

Bawankule bagged 174979 votes, while Bhoyar secured 134033 votes.

He represented the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 but was denied a ticket in 2019. PTI CLS BNM