Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule's son's Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur; 2 arrested

Nagpur, Sep 9 (PTI) A luxury car owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in the early hours of Monday in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur, following which two occupants, including the driver, were arrested, a police official said.

According to the Sitabuldi police station official, the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car at 1am and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured.

"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Three occupants, including Sanket Bawankule, fled," he said.

"The car's driver, Arjun Hawre, and one more occupant, Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by the occupants of the Polo car. They were taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police," he said.

The official said the occupants of the Audi were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, though he did not give information on whether anyone of them was drunk.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Sonkamble. Hawre and Chittamwar were later released on bail. Further probe is underway," the Sitabuldi police station official added.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhr Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader said. PTI COR BNM