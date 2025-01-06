Maharashtra BJP chief slams Uddhav over Saamana editorial

Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray after an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana questioned the alleged extravagant expenditure on bungalows of Union ministers over last ten years.

Bawankule said Thackeray lacked the stature to speak about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"PM Narendra Modi started his life on a very humble background as a tea stall seller. He became prime minister through a big struggle. In comparison, Thackeray comes nowhere near Modi. He must understand that Modiji has dedicated his life to the 140 crore people of India," Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur.

The state Revenue Minister further said that Thackeray didn't visit Mantralaya or Vidhan Bhavan even for two days when he was chief minister of Maharashtra.

"Uddhavji should introspect before saying anything against Modi ji in support of (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal," said Bawankule.

The editorial comes in response to BJP's criticism of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over alleged extravagant spending on his official residence when he was chief minister of Delhi. The BJP had described Kejriwal's erstwhile home as “sheesh mahal”.

A day earlier, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on AAP, calling it an “aapda” (disaster) that has gripped Delhi for the past 10 years. PTI CLS NSK