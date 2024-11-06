Maharashtra BJP expels 40 functionaries for anti-party activities

New Update
Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra BJP on Wednesday expelled 40 local-level functionaries for anti-party activities ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.
Those shown the door include rebels who filed nominations against the party's or the ruling Mahayuti alliance's official candidates, said a BJP spokesperson.
Others faced action for supporting rebels, he said.
BJP leader Shrikant Bharatiya's brother Tushar Bharatiya, a rebel candidate from Badnera assembly seat, was among those expelled. PTI MR KRK