Maharashtra BJP functionaries to meet in Mumbai on Friday

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Days after suffering a poll debacle in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a meeting of its functionaries on June 14 in Mumbai, sources said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be attended by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Mumbai unit BJP president Ashish Shelar.

The meeting is likely to discuss the plans and preparations of the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections, according to sources.

All district heads of BJP and other functionaries will attend the conclave, they added.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s seat tally came down from 23 to 9 in Maharashtra. PTI ND NSK