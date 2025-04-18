Maharashtra BJP has registered 1.5 cr primary members, 1.34 lakh active workers: RS MP

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh on Friday said the party's Maharashtra unit has made history by registering over 1.5 crore primary members and more than 1.34 lakh active members.

This achievement reflects the commitment of BJP workers and leaders in the state, he claimed while addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters here.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and working president Ravindra Chavan, the organisational phase of the party has seen success. The BJP's primary membership figure has crossed 1.5 crore mark. Seventy percent of the party's booth committees have already been formed. The goal is to establish one lakh booth committees by April 22," he informed.

Each booth will have 12 members, resulting in a team of 12 lakh active workers, Singh added.

Since January this year, party workers and office-bearers went door to door to achieve the target of 1.5 crore primary members, Chavan said.

"We have reached nearly 1.4 lakh active members and are now working towards the target of 3 lakh. Elections for all 1,196 mandal presidents across the state will be held on April 20 under the supervision of appointed observers. Following this, the next phase of the organisational exercise will begin on April 22 with the selection of new district presidents," he said. PTI ND BNM