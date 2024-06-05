Maharashtra BJP holds meeting to discuss Lok Sabha poll results

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) A meeting of the Maharashtra unit of the BJP began here on Wednesday, a day after the party won nine Lok Sabha seats in the state, where its tally dwindled by 14 as compared to the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule are among the leaders who are attending the meeting, party sources said.

The party's performance will be analysed during the meetings and discussions related to it will be held, they said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 23 seats in Maharashtra.

This time, the BJP and allies won 17 seats out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the BJP's tally dwindling by less than half compared to 2019, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 30 of the 48 seats.

The BJP-led NDA fell significantly short of its target of bagging 45-plus seats in Maharashtra, garnering just 17 seats.

The Congress won 13 seats, a quantum jump from the solitary seat it won in the state in 2019, while Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) got eight seats.