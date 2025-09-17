Maharashtra BJP leaders mark PM's 75th birthday with tree plantation, cleanliness drives

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leaders, including ministers, on Wednesday organised a series of programmes, including tree plantation, cleanliness drives and outreach initiatives, to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai's Borivali, IT and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar planted rare Indian tree species.

Shelar, who is also the Mumbai suburban guardian minister, said that 75 native tree saplings from the Sahyadri region were planted to mark Modi's 75th birthday and with an aim to support biodiversity.

In Panvel in Navi Mumbai, state skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha launched a cleanliness drive across 750 villages involving students and teachers of government and private industrial training institutes.

He said the initiative carried forward Modi's message that cleanliness should be part of everyday life.

In Mumbai, BJP city unit president and MLA Ameet Satam held an eye check-up camp for 'dabbawalas' (traditional tiffin service providers) as part of a new outreach campaign.

He said feedback collected from citizens would help shape the party's manifesto for the upcoming civic polls in the state.

Waqf Development Committee chairman and Central Waqf Council member Wasim Khan said a 'chadar' (a piece of cloth symbolising devotion & respect) was offered at the Hazrat Murad Shah and Hazrat Jalal Shah Baba dargah in Mumbai's Sewri with prayers for Modi's long life and good health.

Cleanliness activities were also carried out at the dargah and a mosque complex in Wadala to spread the message of 'Swachh Bharat', Khan added. PTI ND RSY