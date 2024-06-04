National

Maharashtra: BJP leading in 14, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 9; Supriya Sule leading

Polling officials at a counting centre on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Mumbai: The BJP was leading in 14 Lok Sabha seats and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 9 in Maharashtra, while the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) were ahead in 7 seats each, as per the latest trends of counting underway for 48 constituencies in the state.

The NCP (SP) was leading in 7 seats.

The NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the AIMIM and an independent candidate were leading in 1 seat each.

So far, trends were available for 47 constituencies in the state.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is contesting his third Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur, took a lead over Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, an election official said.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who contested his maiden Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, was leading over Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.

In Baramati seat, Supriya Sule took a lead over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

In Kalyan seat, Shrikant Shinde, who is seeking a third term in Parliament, was leading over his rivals.

In Thane seat, CM Eknath Shinde's close confidante Naresh Mhaske was also ahead of his rivals.

