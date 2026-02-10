Maharashtra: BJP-led Mahayuti registers resounding victory in ZP, Panchayat Samiti elections

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra won 560 of the 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,143 out of 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, as per the final results released by the Maharashtra State Election Commission on Tuesday.

The elections were held on February 7. The tally was revised after the results of 24 seats in Karad Panchayat Samiti were announced.

Of 1,462 seats across 125 Panchayat Samitis, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 491, Nationalist Congress Party 327 and Shiv Sena 325 seats.

Of the 731 seats across 12 Zilla Parishads, the BJP won 233, NCP 166 and Shiv Sena 161.

The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are part of the Mahayuti alliance.

As for the Opposition, the Congress won 58 seats in ZP elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) 44, and NCP (SP) 26 seats. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won two seats while 41 seats went to independents and others.

In the Panchayat Samiti elections, Congress won 98, NCP (SP) 50, Shiv Sena (UBT) 86 and MNS two seats. Others including independents won 83 seats. PTI MR KRK