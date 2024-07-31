Maharashtra BJP legislator's security guard commits suicide in Buldhana

Buldhana, Jul 31 (PTI) A policeman who was part of the security detail of an MLA from Buldhana district in Maharashtra allegedly killed himself with his service revolver at his residence here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Ajay Giri, was attached with the Buldhana district police and posted as security guard of BJP MLA from Chikhli, Rekha Khedekar, they said.

The 38-year-old, who resided in government quarters in Buldhana, shot himself with his service revolver in the afternoon when he was alone at home, said the police.

After hearing the gunshot, neighbours rushed Giri to the Buldhana district hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they added.

The reason behind the suicide was not immediately known.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. PTI COR CLS RSY