Maharashtra BJP minister Ganesh Naik cites 'injustice' on other depts due to Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, the flagship scheme of the Maharashtra government that gives Rs 1,500 every month to eligible women, is creating conditions that is leading to injustice on other departments, BJP minister Ganesh Naik said on Friday.

However, the scheme will continue, Naik said in the legislative council during the Question Hour.

"The government (has undertaken) several projects over the last one year. This includes the Ladki Bahin Yojana which was accepted. Even if it creates conditions that lead to doing injustice on other departments, the scheme will continue," Naik said.

His comments were passing remarks made while responding to a question.

This is not the first time that a state minister has spoken about the financial strain due to the Ladki Bahin scheme, widely believed to be one of the major factors that led to the Mahayuti's decisive victory in the state assembly polls in 2024.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have asserted that the scheme will continue.

Naik was making remarks on the assets of the forest department and how it can be used effectively for its expenditure.

He said the cost of the teak wood available for cutting and cultivated under the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) is Rs 12,000 crore.

"I have told officials to take loan of Rs 6,000 crore against Rs 12,000 crore (assets) from a bank. The interest can be given from the logs that come for thinning," Naik said.

He said if Rs 6,000 crore becomes available, then infrastructure work, salaries, basic DA allowances can be used from it.

The money can be used for RFO (Range Forest Officer), DFO (Divisional Forest Officer), departmental rest house, making roads, he added.

"The proposal will be put forth before the cabinet for approval," Naik said.